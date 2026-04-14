Left Menu

TMC Questions Fairness in West Bengal Election Arrest

The Trinamool Congress has demanded the release of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, following his arrest by the ED for alleged money-laundering linked to a coal scam. With the West Bengal elections imminent, TMC accuses the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate political opponents and compromise electoral fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST
TMC Questions Fairness in West Bengal Election Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), has intensified as the West Bengal elections loom. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is calling for his immediate release, describing his detention as 'electoral sabotage.'

Chandel's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is linked to a purported coal scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Derek O'Brien, TMC spokesperson, criticized the ED's actions as politically motivated, alleging misuse of the Constitution, with data showing minimal convictions under PMLA.

With elections approaching, TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, warn that such actions jeopardize free and fair electoral processes. They claim central agencies are wielded as political tools while questioning institutional roles and highlighting perceived double standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.

Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.

 India
3
Army Officer and Son Assaulted in Delhi's Mehram Nagar

Army Officer and Son Assaulted in Delhi's Mehram Nagar

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: The Push for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

Breaking Barriers: The Push for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026