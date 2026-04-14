TMC Questions Fairness in West Bengal Election Arrest
The Trinamool Congress has demanded the release of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, following his arrest by the ED for alleged money-laundering linked to a coal scam. With the West Bengal elections imminent, TMC accuses the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate political opponents and compromise electoral fairness.
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The controversy surrounding the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), has intensified as the West Bengal elections loom. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is calling for his immediate release, describing his detention as 'electoral sabotage.'
Chandel's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is linked to a purported coal scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Derek O'Brien, TMC spokesperson, criticized the ED's actions as politically motivated, alleging misuse of the Constitution, with data showing minimal convictions under PMLA.
With elections approaching, TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, warn that such actions jeopardize free and fair electoral processes. They claim central agencies are wielded as political tools while questioning institutional roles and highlighting perceived double standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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