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President Murmu Calls for Unity Beyond Caste Divisions

President Droupadi Murmu urged India to transcend caste divisions at the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav'. She emphasized social unity, the significance of education, and the importance of villages in the nation's development. Murmu also highlighted the government's role in supporting sectors like education and healthcare while advocating individual efforts for societal upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:56 IST
President Murmu Calls for Unity Beyond Caste Divisions
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In a compelling address at the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav', President Droupadi Murmu called on citizens to transcend caste boundaries for a more inclusive society.

Speaking in Gandhinagar on Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, she stressed that the caste system is outdated, urging unity between 'haves' and 'have-nots' to bridge societal gaps.

Murmu emphasized education's role in national development and called for community efforts to enhance healthcare and sanitation. She highlighted villages as pivotal to India's progress and advocated for moral values among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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