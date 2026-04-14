President Murmu Calls for Unity Beyond Caste Divisions

In a compelling address at the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav', President Droupadi Murmu called on citizens to transcend caste boundaries for a more inclusive society.

Speaking in Gandhinagar on Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, she stressed that the caste system is outdated, urging unity between 'haves' and 'have-nots' to bridge societal gaps.

Murmu emphasized education's role in national development and called for community efforts to enhance healthcare and sanitation. She highlighted villages as pivotal to India's progress and advocated for moral values among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)