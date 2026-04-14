Historic Move: Empowering Women in India's Legislative Arena
The BJP announced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' a landmark move to reserve 33% seats for women in India's Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This legislation aims to boost women's participation in decision-making and strengthen the democratic framework. A special parliamentary session will convene for its early implementation.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hailed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a transformative step towards enhancing the role of women in Indian politics. The legislation, which allocates 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women, is not just about increasing representation but about realigning the nation's decision-making dynamics.
Union Minister Raksha Khadse emphasized the significance of this move at a press conference, stating that the government plans to expedite the Act's implementation. A special session of Parliament is scheduled between April 16 and 18 to address its finalization, with targeted enforcement by the 2029 general elections.
The minister highlighted that women constitute nearly half of the electoral turnout, thereby playing a crucial role in shaping policies. Citing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, she illustrated the government's long-standing commitment to women-led development, underscoring the decision's importance for national progress.
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