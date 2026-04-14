Financial Disclosures Unveiled: Kevin Warsh's Wealth Under Scrutiny

Kevin Warsh, the former Federal Reserve governor tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the central bank, has filed necessary financial disclosures. This step is crucial for his nomination process to continue moving through the Senate, starting with an unscheduled hearing.

His 69-page disclosure document was submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. It reveals his considerable financial stakes, including two significant investments valued over $50 million in the Juggernaurt Fund LP, alongside substantial consulting fees totaling $10,200,000 paid by the investment office of prominent Wall Street figure Stanley Druckenmiller.

The detailed financial records provide insight into Warsh's extensive economic connections, representing a critical juncture in his confirmation process as the Senate prepares to scrutinize his financial background.

(With inputs from agencies.)