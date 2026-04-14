Diplomatic Call for Ceasefire: Russia-UAE Dialogue

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has engaged in a phone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions centered around the current Persian Gulf circumstances after recent U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad. An immediate and lasting ceasefire was a focal point of the conversation.

The ministers stressed the necessity of persistent diplomatic endeavors to ensure regional stability and advance peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)