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Diplomatic Call for Ceasefire: Russia-UAE Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the Persian Gulf situation. They emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts following U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad. The conversation highlighted regional stability and the pursuit of diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:25 IST
Diplomatic Call for Ceasefire: Russia-UAE Dialogue
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has engaged in a phone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions centered around the current Persian Gulf circumstances after recent U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad. An immediate and lasting ceasefire was a focal point of the conversation.

The ministers stressed the necessity of persistent diplomatic endeavors to ensure regional stability and advance peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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