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Russian Drone Strikes Hit Critical Odesa Port Infrastructure

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Izmail port, damaging two foreign-flagged vessels and infrastructure. Despite repeated strikes targeting maritime export routes during the ongoing war, port operations remain stable. Regional strikes also caused damage to local infrastructure and injured one person.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:21 IST
Russian Drone Strikes Hit Critical Odesa Port Infrastructure

Russian drones have targeted Ukraine's Izmail port in the Odesa region, marking another assault on maritime export routes vital to Ukraine's economy. Two foreign-flagged vessels suffered damage overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Oleksiy Kuleba, criticized Russia's deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure in the area. Located at the southwestern tip of Ukraine, Izmail has become a cornerstone for logistical operations amid the ongoing conflict.

A separate drone strike hit the Liberian-flagged 'Lady Maris' as it traveled through the maritime corridor to load corn. While the vessel sustained a fire, crew members managed to extinguish it without injuries. Despite these setbacks, operations at the ports continue.

In the larger region, additional strikes destroyed a car repair shop, consuming two passenger buses and seven cars, causing damage to several buildings, including an ambulance, reported Oleh Kiper, Regional Governor. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force stated that they neutralized one missile and 114 drones out of 129 launched by Russia since Monday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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