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Uttar Pradesh Opens Door to Dialogue Amid Noida Unrest

The Uttar Pradesh government invites protesting Noida workers for talks, linking unrest to Haryana protests. A high-level committee and officials pledged to improve labor conditions, hike wages, and ensure peaceful resolutions. Anti-social elements were accused of instigating violence, with the government stressing dialogue over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Opens Door to Dialogue Amid Noida Unrest
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The Uttar Pradesh government has opened channels for dialogue with protesting workers in Noida, inviting them to discuss grievances in light of unrest linked to incidents in Haryana. State officials urged workers to engage in talks rather than resort to violence.

In a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar highlighted the protests' spillover effects from Haryana into Noida. He noted that discussions had been conducted with various stakeholders to address both workers' concerns and entrepreneurs' interests.

The state has made efforts to improve labor conditions by accepting workers' demand for a wage increase and establishing anti-sexual harassment committees. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam urged calm, emphasizing dialogue as the solution amidst this industrial strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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