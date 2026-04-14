Delhi Police Nab Two in Army Officer Assault Case

Delhi Police have detained two individuals linked to an assault on an Army officer and his son in the Mehram Nagar area of the national capital, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The suspects are identified as Satender, also known as Sonu, a 49-year-old resident and director of a private aviation firm, and Sanjay Sharma, a 56-year-old who operates a local eatery.

Authorities reported that the altercation began when the officer objected to two people drinking inside a Mercedes parked outside their residence. The vehicle has been seized, and both suspects are being interrogated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)