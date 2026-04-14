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Delhi Police Nab Two in Army Officer Assault Case

Two men, Satender and Sanjay Sharma, have been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting an Army officer and his son. The incident occurred in the Mehram Nagar area after the officer objected to alcohol consumption in a parked car. The suspects are currently being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:27 IST
Delhi Police Nab Two in Army Officer Assault Case
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Delhi Police have detained two individuals linked to an assault on an Army officer and his son in the Mehram Nagar area of the national capital, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The suspects are identified as Satender, also known as Sonu, a 49-year-old resident and director of a private aviation firm, and Sanjay Sharma, a 56-year-old who operates a local eatery.

Authorities reported that the altercation began when the officer objected to two people drinking inside a Mercedes parked outside their residence. The vehicle has been seized, and both suspects are being interrogated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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