Left Menu

Pope Leo's Visit Shines Light on Cameroon's Lingering Conflict

Rev. Killian Ndonui Nshamikara, a Catholic priest in English-speaking Cameroon, has been kidnapped three times during the ongoing conflict that erupted in 2016. Pope Leo's visit aims to spotlight the neglected violence and encourage peace. However, substantial resolution efforts remain hindered by complex colonial history and separatist sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:32 IST
Pope Leo's Visit Shines Light on Cameroon's Lingering Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Armed with pistols and an AK-47, rebels ambushed Rev. Killian Ndonui Nshamikara in January while he was driving through a village in western Cameroon, kidnapping him and demanding a ransom exceeding $25,000.

Pope Leo's visit to anglophone Cameroon as part of a 10-day Africa tour is drawing attention to the violence that has ravaged the region for nearly a decade. His arrival on Wednesday and scheduled events in Bamenda are highlighting the need for peace in the nation.

The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in over 6,500 deaths and more than half a million displacements, stems from colonial legacy and secessionist sentiments. Despite previous failed mediation efforts, there is hope that the pontiff's presence might rekindle peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CISF Impersonator's Web of Deceit: Unraveling a Matrimonial Scam

CISF Impersonator's Web of Deceit: Unraveling a Matrimonial Scam

 India
2
Women's Reservation Act: A Historic Leap Towards Gender Equality

Women's Reservation Act: A Historic Leap Towards Gender Equality

 India
3
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026