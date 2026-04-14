Pope Leo's Visit Shines Light on Cameroon's Lingering Conflict

Armed with pistols and an AK-47, rebels ambushed Rev. Killian Ndonui Nshamikara in January while he was driving through a village in western Cameroon, kidnapping him and demanding a ransom exceeding $25,000.

Pope Leo's visit to anglophone Cameroon as part of a 10-day Africa tour is drawing attention to the violence that has ravaged the region for nearly a decade. His arrival on Wednesday and scheduled events in Bamenda are highlighting the need for peace in the nation.

The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in over 6,500 deaths and more than half a million displacements, stems from colonial legacy and secessionist sentiments. Despite previous failed mediation efforts, there is hope that the pontiff's presence might rekindle peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)