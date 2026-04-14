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Escalating Tensions in Gaza Amid Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed at least four people, further straining the fragile ceasefire brokered by the U.S. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations. Over 750 Palestinians have died since the agreement was signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:08 IST
Escalating Tensions in Gaza Amid Ceasefire
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  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike targeted a police vehicle in Gaza City on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least four individuals, including a child, as reported by health officials in the area. The attack occurred on Nafaq Street and left the police car engulfed in flames, prompting residents and rescue workers to search for casualties.

The Israeli military has yet to provide a comment regarding the airstrike. The ceasefire, in effect since last October, halted a two-year war but left Israeli forces controlling a significant part of Gaza, with the Hamas administration overseeing the remaining section.

Since October, Israel has intensified its attacks on Hamas-led security forces, resulting in dozens of deaths. Hamas officials accuse Israel of causing chaos, while Israel states its actions are to prevent militant attacks. The ongoing violence has claimed over 750 Palestinian lives since the ceasefire was established, with each side blaming the other for violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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