Fake Identity Unraveled in Budgam: WhatsApp Scam Exposed

Authorities in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, have registered an FIR against an individual for running a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam.

The accused, Sameer Ali Bhat from Pallar Budgam, allegedly shared screenshots of chats from the fake account, claiming to be a close aide of the SSP to exert influence on the public.

Police investigations revealed Bhat's involvement in multiple FIRs, and he has been charged under relevant law sections. The swift police action aims to curb the spread of misinformation through digital platforms.