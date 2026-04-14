Tragedy Unfolds in Turkish School Shooting

A teenager opened fire at a high school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before committing suicide. The province's governor, Hasan Sildak, confirmed this devastating news to reporters.

The 19-year-old former student used a shotgun for the attack in Siverek district. According to Governor Sildak, the shooter began his rampage in the school yard before moving inside the building. Efforts by the police to apprehend him were in vain as he shot himself.

Footage from security cameras portrayed the terrifying scene of the shooter targeting individuals in the corridor while students frantically escaped. Emergency services quickly responded, but one teacher remains in serious condition. The Interior Ministry reported the attack injured 10 students, four teachers, one police officer, and a canteen employee.

(With inputs from agencies.)