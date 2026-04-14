PIC invests in housing development in Cape Town to address urban inequality

In a strategic move to address South Africa’s deep-rooted urban inequality and housing shortages, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has invested in the Divercity housing development in central Cape Town, marking its entry into the multi-family rental housing sector.

The investment reflects a dual objective: delivering sustainable financial returns while advancing inclusive urban development by bringing people closer to economic opportunities.

Reimagining Cities: Housing as an Economic Enabler

Speaking during a site visit, PIC Chairperson Dr David Masondo emphasized that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure development.

“This is about more than buildings. It is about making cities work better for people, so that living closer to work is not a privilege, but a possibility for more South Africans,” he said.

The Divercity model focuses on developing affordable rental housing in well-located urban centres, ensuring proximity to jobs, transport networks, and essential services—a critical intervention in a country still grappling with the legacy of apartheid-era spatial planning.

Addressing a Structural Inequality

South Africa’s urban geography has historically placed Black communities far from economic hubs, leading to long commutes, high transport costs, and limited access to opportunities.

Masondo highlighted that location continues to shape economic outcomes:“Where people live determines how they live. Developments like Divercity are changing this by reducing travel time, lowering costs, and improving access to work.”

By enabling inner-city living for working households, the project aims to reverse spatial inequality and enhance productivity.

Bridging the “Missing Middle” Housing Gap

Divercity’s approach directly addresses a critical gap in the housing market—the so-called “missing middle”:

Households that do not qualify for government-subsidised housing

Yet are unable to secure home loans from commercial banks

By offering affordable rental options, the development provides a practical entry point into urban housing, expanding access for a broader segment of the population.

Strong Economic and Employment Impact

The investment is already generating tangible economic benefits:

Over 1,100 jobs currently supported

Expected to rise to 2,800 jobs as the platform expands

Long-term target of 15,000 housing units

This positions Divercity not only as a housing solution but also as a job creation and economic stimulus platform.

Tackling a Massive Housing Deficit

South Africa faces a structural housing shortage estimated between 2.3 and 2.6 million units, with the most acute demand in the affordable segment.

Key market dynamics include:

Annual demand for 250,000–300,000 affordable rental units

Significant supply constraints, particularly in urban areas

These figures underscore the need for scalable, institutional investment models like Divercity to bridge the gap.

PIC’s Strategic Investment Approach

The PIC has acquired a 24% shareholding in Divercity, aligning with its long-term investment strategy focused on:

Stable, inflation-linked rental income

Capital appreciation

Social impact alongside financial returns

As the asset manager for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the PIC is tasked with balancing fiduciary responsibility with broader developmental goals.

Public-Private Partnership Driving Scale

The project highlights the potential of public capital working alongside private developers, creating a model that is both commercially viable and socially transformative.

Such partnerships are increasingly seen as essential to:

Mobilise large-scale capital

Accelerate housing delivery

Ensure sustainable urban development

Building an Integrated Urban Future

Dr Masondo noted that the site visit provided a firsthand view of how investment-led urban development can improve lives while delivering returns for pension holders.

“These investments are helping build a more integrated, economically active urban future while safeguarding workers’ pensions,” he said.

A Scalable Model for Inclusive Growth

As South Africa seeks to address its housing crisis and spatial inequality, the Divercity model offers a replicable blueprint—combining:

Affordability

Strategic location

Institutional investment

Sustainable returns

With growing urbanization and rising housing demand, such initiatives are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping more equitable and efficient cities.