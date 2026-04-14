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BMS Urges Action Amid Manesar and Noida Labour Unrest

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is concerned about labour unrest in Manesar and Noida. It highlights wage disparities, high living costs, and poor grievance redressal as core issues. BMS condemns violence and calls for fair wage practices, reduced reliance on contracts, and better dialogue mechanisms to ensure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:51 IST
BMS Urges Action Amid Manesar and Noida Labour Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has raised concerns about recent incidents of labour unrest in the industrial regions of Manesar and Noida. The organization is urging stakeholders to quickly address the situation by ensuring fair wage practices to prevent further escalation of the unrest, which reflects the genuine concerns of workers.

BMS condemned irresponsible actions attributed to both vested interests and external influences that have exacerbated tensions. Highlighting issues such as wage disparities, the rising cost of living, and a lack of efficient grievance mechanisms, the union emphasized that ignoring these problems leads to worker dissatisfaction and unrest.

The BMS's statement called for immediate corrective steps, including reducing excessive reliance on contract labor and fostering trust-based industrial relations. It urged the government to balance strict action against instigators with addressing industry violations. Moving forward, institutionalizing dialogue and protective measures for workers' rights are essential to maintain industrial peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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