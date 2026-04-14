Italy's Diplomatic Shift: Suspension of Defence Pact with Israel

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday the suspension of a defence cooperation agreement with Israel. This decision underscores frayed diplomatic ties despite traditionally close relations, as Italy criticizes Israel's military actions in Lebanon.

Meloni made the announcement on the sidelines of a wine fair in Verona, emphasizing the government's action following disagreements with Israel's recent policies. The suspension comes amid warnings shots fired by Israel at Italian troops in Lebanon under a U.N. mandate, further escalating tensions.

This diplomatic shift occurs alongside criticism directed by Meloni at U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a nuanced repositioning of Italy's right-wing government. Israel's foreign ministry, however, downplayed the impact, stating the suspended agreement lacked significant security content.