Left Menu

Italy's Diplomatic Shift: Suspension of Defence Pact with Israel

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence cooperation deal with Israel, highlighting a shift in diplomatic relations amid Middle Eastern conflicts. Meloni's decision reflects criticism of Israel's actions in Lebanon. This move marks another diplomatic realignment for Meloni, who also recently criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:01 IST
Italy's Diplomatic Shift: Suspension of Defence Pact with Israel

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday the suspension of a defence cooperation agreement with Israel. This decision underscores frayed diplomatic ties despite traditionally close relations, as Italy criticizes Israel's military actions in Lebanon.

Meloni made the announcement on the sidelines of a wine fair in Verona, emphasizing the government's action following disagreements with Israel's recent policies. The suspension comes amid warnings shots fired by Israel at Italian troops in Lebanon under a U.N. mandate, further escalating tensions.

This diplomatic shift occurs alongside criticism directed by Meloni at U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a nuanced repositioning of Italy's right-wing government. Israel's foreign ministry, however, downplayed the impact, stating the suspended agreement lacked significant security content.

TRENDING

1
Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

 Global
2
Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

 Global
3
Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

 Brazil
4
Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026