Tragic End in Whitefield: A Mother-Daughter Mystery
In a tragic incident in Whitefield, a 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before taking her own life. Identified as Suvarna and her daughter Tarunya, the case is under investigation with two separate complaints filed by family members, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking tragedy in Whitefield, a 45-year-old woman reportedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before ending her own life, law enforcement officials stated. Upon discovery, police identified the victims as Suvarna, a homemaker, and her daughter Tarunya.
The incident unfolded at around 11 am, while Suvarna's husband Chandrashekhar, employed as a compounder at a local private hospital, was away at work, according to statements from police officials. Initial investigations indicate that Suvarna may have been struggling with psychiatric issues, causing her anxiety over her daughter's future.
Two separate cases have been filed regarding the incident. One was initiated by Chandrashekhar, alleging his daughter's murder, and the other by Suvarna's brother, Manjunath, expressing doubts regarding the manner of their deaths. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek further insights into this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Whitefield
- tragedy
- mother-daughter
- incident
- police
- inquiry
- psychiatric
- family
- suspicion
- death
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