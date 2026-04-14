Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

The Indian government is set to introduce 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' during a special parliamentary session. This move seeks to replace the existing 2002 law, granting power to the Centre to establish a delimitation commission for the distribution of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats based on recent census figures.

The bill also aims at operationalizing the women's reservation law by the 2029 elections, alongside 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026'. Provisions in the new bill reflect similarities with the previous law but offer renewed focus on gender representation.

Key features include the ability of the central government to appoint a commission chair, involving judiciary members, and cooperation with experts in geographical systems. This bill promises a significant overhaul in the representation structure, ensuring geographic coherence and public convenience in constituency delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)