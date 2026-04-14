Brutal Suppression: Workers’ Struggle in NCR Industrial Belt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the severe crackdown on agitating factory workers in the Delhi-NCR industrial belt, accusing BJP-run administrations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of using excessive force rather than addressing core workers' demands.

In its statement, CPI(M) described the protests as a prolonged struggle for wage increases and implementation of statutory benefits. Instead of addressing these concerns, police action was escalated, with false cases reportedly filed against workers' leaders.

The unrest, labeled by CPI(M) as indicative of a broader dissatisfaction, highlights severe working conditions and stagnant wages, urging a cessation of oppressive responses and a call for dialogue to meet workers' legitimate demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)