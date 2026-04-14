Left Menu

Brutal Suppression: Workers’ Struggle in NCR Industrial Belt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the harsh treatment of factory workers in the Delhi-NCR industrial belt by BJP-led governments. The party criticizes the use of force against workers protesting for improved wages and conditions, and calls for discussions to resolve the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:39 IST
Brutal Suppression: Workers’ Struggle in NCR Industrial Belt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the severe crackdown on agitating factory workers in the Delhi-NCR industrial belt, accusing BJP-run administrations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of using excessive force rather than addressing core workers' demands.

In its statement, CPI(M) described the protests as a prolonged struggle for wage increases and implementation of statutory benefits. Instead of addressing these concerns, police action was escalated, with false cases reportedly filed against workers' leaders.

The unrest, labeled by CPI(M) as indicative of a broader dissatisfaction, highlights severe working conditions and stagnant wages, urging a cessation of oppressive responses and a call for dialogue to meet workers' legitimate demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's Quota Bill Sparks Political Battle Across India

Women's Quota Bill Sparks Political Battle Across India

 India
2
Sikhs Rally Against Anti-Muslim Definition Amid Concerns on Religion Freedom in UK

Sikhs Rally Against Anti-Muslim Definition Amid Concerns on Religion Freedom...

 United Kingdom
3
Train Thieves Busted: RPF Cracks Down on Criminal Network

Train Thieves Busted: RPF Cracks Down on Criminal Network

 India
4
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026