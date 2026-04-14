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Strengthening Indian National Security: The New Frontlines

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the evolving components of national security, including cybersecurity and diplomacy, at Rashtriya Raksha University's convocation. She highlighted the importance of technological readiness and self-reliance, and praised initiatives enhancing India's response to digital threats and Naxalism. Distinguished guests included Ajit Doval and Gujarat's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:55 IST
Strengthening Indian National Security: The New Frontlines
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President Droupadi Murmu addressed the growing complexities in national security at the 5th convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. She underscored the importance of cybersecurity, data security, and diplomacy alongside traditional military focus in modern defense strategies.

Highlighting the urgent need for technological expertise, President Murmu stressed the role of institutions like RRU in developing proficient police officers and forensic experts to tackle cybercrime. She applauded progress in indigenous defense manufacturing and praised efforts towards technological self-reliance, aiming to decrease import dependency.

The President acknowledged initiatives such as the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre in strengthening public safety and commended the achievement of a decisive victory over Naxalism. Her address recognized India's pivotal role in shaping global AI governance, as celebrated during the AI Impact Summit 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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