Significant Drug Seizure in Jharkhand’s Chatra District

In a major police operation, drugs valued at Rs 1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Raids were conducted on five houses in Khakhar village within the Lawalong police station's jurisdiction.

On receiving a tip-off regarding a significant drug stash, police recovered 8.7 kg of opium, 300 kg of poppy husk, and 109 kg of poppy seeds. The total market value is estimated at Rs 1 crore.

SP Sumit Agarwal confirmed FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is being conducted with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)