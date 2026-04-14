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Significant Drug Seizure in Jharkhand’s Chatra District

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, drugs worth Rs 1 crore were seized after police raided homes in Khakhar village. Authorities confiscated opium, poppy husk, and seeds. Following a tip-off, police lodged FIRs under NDPS Act and are pursuing the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:51 IST
Significant Drug Seizure in Jharkhand’s Chatra District
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  • Country:
  • India

In a major police operation, drugs valued at Rs 1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Raids were conducted on five houses in Khakhar village within the Lawalong police station's jurisdiction.

On receiving a tip-off regarding a significant drug stash, police recovered 8.7 kg of opium, 300 kg of poppy husk, and 109 kg of poppy seeds. The total market value is estimated at Rs 1 crore.

SP Sumit Agarwal confirmed FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is being conducted with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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