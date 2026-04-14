Train Thieves Busted: RPF Cracks Down on Criminal Network

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a theft ring targeting trains. This gang, which employed unemployed young people under a structured salary scheme, was busted as part of a focused effort by authorities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kailash Das from Khagaria in Bihar, and Mithilesh Shah and Kishan Nishad from Chhattisgarh, were operating under the guidance of a mastermind who is still at large. This network promised recruits a monthly salary between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, subsequently training them to execute thefts while on board.

The RPF's operation aimed at stemming the tide of thefts across key areas such as Nagpur, Itwari, Bhilai, Raigarh, and Bilaspur. Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues in unraveling this widespread criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)