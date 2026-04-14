Ambedkar Challenges Justice Badar Committee's SC Classification Report
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, criticized the Justice Badar committee's report on subclassification within Scheduled Castes for favoring already-advanced communities. He urged the Maharashtra government to publish the report, warning it might create caste tensions if it lacks scientific validation. The government has delayed publication, inviting objections instead.
- Country:
- India
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has raised concerns over a report by the Justice Badar committee on subclassification within Scheduled Castes. Ambedkar criticized the report for allegedly favoring communities already advanced, urging immediate publication.
The report was submitted a month ago but has not been released, with the government instead inviting objections and opinions. Ambedkar argues the report might exacerbate social tensions if not scientifically validated. He suggested studying Karnataka's methods and sought input from institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
Maharashtra's government, led by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, extended the deadline for feedback to April 30. Yet, the report remains unpublished, with no response from key officials. Neo-Buddhists aligned with SC politics show concern, interpreting the move as BJP-led consolidation among Hindu SC groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuvoco Vistas Reports Mixed Financial Fortunes for FY26
Prakash Ambedkar Demands Transparency in Justice Badar Committee Report
JPMorgan Chase Reports Surge in First-Quarter Profits Amid Market Volatility
Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Earnings Report
Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan: MSF Reports Civilian Casualties