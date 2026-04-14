Ambedkar Challenges Justice Badar Committee's SC Classification Report

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has raised concerns over a report by the Justice Badar committee on subclassification within Scheduled Castes. Ambedkar criticized the report for allegedly favoring communities already advanced, urging immediate publication.

The report was submitted a month ago but has not been released, with the government instead inviting objections and opinions. Ambedkar argues the report might exacerbate social tensions if not scientifically validated. He suggested studying Karnataka's methods and sought input from institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Maharashtra's government, led by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, extended the deadline for feedback to April 30. Yet, the report remains unpublished, with no response from key officials. Neo-Buddhists aligned with SC politics show concern, interpreting the move as BJP-led consolidation among Hindu SC groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)