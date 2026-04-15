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Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

Recent Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in the death of at least nine Palestinians, including children, undermining a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The violence includes airstrikes and shootings, raising tensions and increasing casualties. Despite the ceasefire, more than 750 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died, with both sides trading blame for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:52 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege
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In a stark escalation of hostilities, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including two children, across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to local health officials. The surge in violence risks undermining a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

A single airstrike in Gaza City claimed four lives, including a three-year-old boy and a police officer, as confirmed by Hamas-run Interior Ministry. In the enclave's north, near Jabalia, Israeli fire killed a 14-year-old child, Adam Ahmed Halaa, his family reported.

As relatives mourned their loss at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, the ceasefire continues to be challenged by mounting casualties, with over 750 Palestinians killed since its inception last October.

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