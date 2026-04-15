World Bank Aims for Massive Middle East War Relief Fund

The World Bank is poised to generate a substantial $80 billion to $100 billion fund aimed at aiding nations impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East within the next 15 months. This ambitious effort was outlined by the bank's president, Ajay Banga, in a statement on Tuesday.

Banga revealed that $20 billion to $25 billion of this fund could be accessed through a crisis response window, allowing countries to tap up to 10% of funding approved under existing programs. An additional $30 billion to $40 billion could be sourced from repurposing current programs, ensuring immediate support where it is needed most.

Should the conflict extend beyond the anticipated timeframe, the World Bank would need to explore further options, utilizing its balance sheet and financial headroom to meet the full funding goal. This strategy was discussed during an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee, underscoring the bank's commitment to global crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)