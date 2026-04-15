Cautious Optimism as Iran-U.S. Talks Inch Forward

U.S. Vice President JD Vance conveyed a cautiously optimistic outlook about negotiations with Iran on Tuesday. Despite significant mistrust between Washington and Tehran, Vance noted that Iranian negotiators are eager to reach an agreement. "I feel very good about where we are," he commented.

President Donald Trump announced that talks aimed at ending the Iran war could resume in Pakistan in the coming days. This follows the collapse of weekend negotiations, which led the U.S. to impose a blockade on Iranian ports. A ceasefire currently holds, with a week remaining.

The Iran conflict erupted on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf nations with U.S. bases. The conflict has resulted in heavy casualties and widespread displacement. Vance, having participated in last weekend's talks in Pakistan, acknowledged the complexity of resolving longstanding issues overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)