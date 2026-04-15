Left Menu

Diplomatic Resolution: Seoul's Clarification on Holocaust Remark Accepted

South Korea's Foreign Minister announced that Israel accepted Seoul's explanation regarding President Lee Jae Myung's controversial social media remarks, which compared Israeli military actions to the Holocaust. This diplomatic tension arose from Lee's post on X and was met with strong rejection from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:23 IST
Diplomatic Resolution: Seoul's Clarification on Holocaust Remark Accepted
President Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced Wednesday that a senior Israeli official has accepted the explanation regarding President Lee Jae Myung's controversial social media post about the Holocaust.

The post, which likened Israeli military actions against Palestinians to the Holocaust, ignited diplomatic tensions and domestic criticism.

Israel initially strongly rejected Lee's remarks, but the situation has now been resolved following diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.

Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police...

 India
2
Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply Chain

Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply C...

 Global
3
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

 India
4
Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026