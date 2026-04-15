Diplomatic Resolution: Seoul's Clarification on Holocaust Remark Accepted
South Korea's Foreign Minister announced that Israel accepted Seoul's explanation regarding President Lee Jae Myung's controversial social media remarks, which compared Israeli military actions to the Holocaust. This diplomatic tension arose from Lee's post on X and was met with strong rejection from Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:23 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, announced Wednesday that a senior Israeli official has accepted the explanation regarding President Lee Jae Myung's controversial social media post about the Holocaust.
The post, which likened Israeli military actions against Palestinians to the Holocaust, ignited diplomatic tensions and domestic criticism.
Israel initially strongly rejected Lee's remarks, but the situation has now been resolved following diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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