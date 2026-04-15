Sri Lanka Rescues Over 200 Iranian Crew Members Following Naval Incident

In a swift response, Sri Lanka has successfully returned more than 200 Iranian crew members from two naval vessels back to Iran. The IRIS Dena suffered a torpedo attack from a U.S. submarine during its return from an Indian naval exercise, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

Meanwhile, IRIS Booshehr encountered engine difficulties and sought assistance from Colombo. Sri Lankan authorities facilitated the repatriation through a special flight arranged late Tuesday, as Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera confirmed to Reuters.

The Iranian crew members were granted temporary 30-day visas and housed in navy and air force camps in Sri Lanka before their return. The coordinated effort saw the return of 84 bodies from the Dena tragedy, highlighting humanitarian considerations amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)