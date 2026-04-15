Mysterious Factory Death of Young Worker Sparks Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a young factory worker was discovered hanging under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, prompting an in-depth investigation by local authorities.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Priyank Kumar Mishra from Ibrahimpur village in Barabanki district, was employed at Bhalotia Fruit Private Limited situated in the Trisundi industrial area. The incident occurred within the Ramganj police jurisdiction.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Manoj Kumar Mishra has assured that all possible angles are being scrutinized, with the deceased's body sent for a post-mortem. Further inquiries aim to unveil the truth behind this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)