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China's Forex Market: Resilience Amidst Global Volatility

China's foreign exchange market has shown stability since March despite global financial turmoil caused by geopolitical conflicts. The forex regulator reports that although cross-border capital flows in securities investment saw fluctuations, they have stabilized since April's beginning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:21 IST
China's Forex Market: Resilience Amidst Global Volatility
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In a statement released on Wednesday, China's forex regulator announced that the foreign exchange market has maintained stability since March. This resilience comes despite the external shocks and financial disturbances instigated by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The statement further noted that cross-border capital flows linked to securities investment have faced some fluctuations. However, these flows have shown signs of stabilization starting in April.

This development highlights China's ability to withstand global financial market pressures and the efforts made to ensure steady forex market conditions amidst broader economic uncertainties.

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