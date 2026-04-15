China's Forex Market: Resilience Amidst Global Volatility

In a statement released on Wednesday, China's forex regulator announced that the foreign exchange market has maintained stability since March. This resilience comes despite the external shocks and financial disturbances instigated by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The statement further noted that cross-border capital flows linked to securities investment have faced some fluctuations. However, these flows have shown signs of stabilization starting in April.

This development highlights China's ability to withstand global financial market pressures and the efforts made to ensure steady forex market conditions amidst broader economic uncertainties.