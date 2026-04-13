Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

Goldman Sachs reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the quarter on Monday, buoyed by its thriving dealmaking and equities trading divisions. Despite the profit beat, its shares dropped due to weak performance in fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Revenue from this struggling division saw a 10% decline, dropping to $4.01 billion as interest rate trading and credit products slowed. Goldman shares fell on opening, though CEO David Solomon expressed optimism, emphasizing a bright future for dealmaking.

In the face of Middle East tensions and AI disruptions, Solomon anticipates resilient M&A activity. The bank's equities trading has flourished amidst market volatility, encouraging client reassessment of portfolios, supported by a record $5.33 billion in trading revenues.