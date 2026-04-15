Controversy in Indore Over National Song Refusal

A case was registered against two Congress women corporators in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram', citing their Islamic beliefs. This incident occurred during the Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session.

Both corporators, Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal Khan, faced scrutiny after their refusal led to charges of disturbing communal harmony. The police acted on a complaint and conducted a probe before registering the case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh confirmed the filing of an FIR, stating that the case appeared prima facie cognisable. Statements from both corporators were recorded, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)