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Retired IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Jailed in Rs 960-Crore Scam

Subodh Agarwal, a retired IAS officer, was sent to 14-day judicial custody in relation to the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam. The ACB had previously arrested nine other individuals, including engineers, for their alleged involvement in the scam involving forged tender documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST
Retired IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Jailed in Rs 960-Crore Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam. Agarwal, arrested on April 10, was taken into custody by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and presented to an ACB court on Wednesday.

The ACB sought an extension of Agarwal's police custody, but the court opted for judicial custody instead. Agarwal's lawyer, Vedant Sharma, asserted that only four tenders occurred during Agarwal's tenure, while 33 tenders were awarded during his predecessor's period, demanding further investigation.

The case revolves around firms allegedly obtaining tenders through forged completion certificates in collaboration with officials. The ACB has already apprehended nine individuals, including senior engineers and retired officials, earlier linked to the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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