Lavrov Backs Iran's Right to Enrich Uranium

In a significant diplomatic statement, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Iran's inalienable right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. His remarks came during a press briefing in Beijing, amidst ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding this crucial matter.

Lavrov's assertion aligns with the principle of universal enrichment rights, a standpoint he emphasized Russia would support, irrespective of whether Iran opts to pause or continue its uranium enrichment activities. He reiterated Russia and China's firm backing for international dialogues aimed at resolving conflicts in the Middle East.

Highlighting adherence to international law, Lavrov pointed out that Iran is a signatory of the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This treaty guarantees countries the right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy programs, though it does not explicitly cover uranium enrichment. Lavrov's comments underline Russia's commitment to a balanced and lawful resolution of the ongoing nuclear negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)