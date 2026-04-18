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Justice in the Balance: Trump's $10 Billion Tax Leak Lawsuit

Donald Trump and the IRS are discussing a settlement over a $10 billion lawsuit related to a leak of Trump's tax returns. The lawsuit claims financial and reputational damage, revealing that Trump paid little in taxes. Former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn leaked these returns and was sentenced to prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 05:56 IST
Justice in the Balance: Trump's $10 Billion Tax Leak Lawsuit
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Lawyers representing Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service are negotiating a settlement in the $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump over leaked tax returns. The lawsuit contends that the unauthorized release caused financial harm and damaged reputations, as Trump's minimal tax payments came to light.

The U.S. Department of Justice, defending the IRS, declined to comment on the ongoing discussions. A court-filed request seeks a 90-day hiatus to potentially streamline resolutions and avoid prolonged litigation.

The leak allegedly originated from Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor, who later admitted to the disclosures and was sentenced to five years in prison. The case underscores the intertwining complexities of politics, privacy, and legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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