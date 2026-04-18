UNICEF Outraged by Fatal Attack on Gaza Water Truck Drivers
UNICEF expressed outrage following the killing of two truck drivers contracted to supply clean water in Gaza by Israeli fire. The incident led to suspension of activities at the Mansoura water filling point. UNICEF has called for an investigation, emphasizing protection under international humanitarian law.
UNICEF has voiced strong disapproval after two truck drivers contracted to deliver clean water to Gaza families were allegedly killed by Israeli fire. The tragedy occurred at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, a key site for Gaza City's water supply.
The U.N. children's agency has consequently suspended activities in the area, urging Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. With a steadfast reminder, UNICEF stressed that humanitarian workers, civilians, and essential water infrastructure are protected by international humanitarian law.
The fatal incident emerges in the wake of an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that stopped two years of continuous combat but left lingering tensions. Over 750 Palestinian casualties have been reported post-ceasefire, with the two sides blaming each other for violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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