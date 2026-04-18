Rajya Sabha's Budget Session: A Record of Productivity and Decision-Making
The Rajya Sabha's Budget session concluded, marking 157 hours of proceedings with 110% productivity. Key developments included the election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman and discussions on significant issues like the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and the West Asia conflict's impact on India's energy needs.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha's Budget session concluded on Saturday with a notable record of productivity. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan announced that the session achieved 110% productivity over 157 hours, with significant discussions and decisions shaping India's growth trajectory.
During a special sitting in April, Harivansh was elected as the Deputy Chairman, underscoring the session's emphasis on key leadership roles. The Budget Session, described as the most consequential, saw comprehensive discussions on the Union Budget 2026–27, involving 97 members, and examined the functions of two pivotal ministries.
Significant statements from Indian ministers highlighted key international and domestic issues, including the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and West Asia conflict and its energy implications for India. The session was marked by extensive participation and a collective resolve to address both local and global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Faces Monsoon Woes Amid West Asia Conflict
Tourism in Turmoil: Sri Lanka's Struggle Amid West Asia Conflict
Prime Minister Modi's Summit: Strategic Steps for Security and Economy Amidst West Asia Conflict
PM Modi Leads Cabinet Meetings Amidst West Asia Conflict Impact
PM Modi Hails Shri Harivansh’s Third Term as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman