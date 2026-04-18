Rajya Sabha's Budget Session: A Record of Productivity and Decision-Making

The Rajya Sabha's Budget session concluded on Saturday with a notable record of productivity. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan announced that the session achieved 110% productivity over 157 hours, with significant discussions and decisions shaping India's growth trajectory.

During a special sitting in April, Harivansh was elected as the Deputy Chairman, underscoring the session's emphasis on key leadership roles. The Budget Session, described as the most consequential, saw comprehensive discussions on the Union Budget 2026–27, involving 97 members, and examined the functions of two pivotal ministries.

Significant statements from Indian ministers highlighted key international and domestic issues, including the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and West Asia conflict and its energy implications for India. The session was marked by extensive participation and a collective resolve to address both local and global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)