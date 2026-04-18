UN Raises Alarm Over Discovery of Human Remains in South Sudan, Warns of Hidden Toll of Renewed Conflict

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has issued a stark warning following reports that human remains have been uncovered during road construction in Jonglei State, raising fears that the true scale of violence in the country may be far greater than currently documented.

The discovery comes amid a resurgence of armed clashes, particularly around the town of Akobo, where control has reportedly shifted between forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the SPLA-IO. The Commission cautioned that the remains could be linked to earlier episodes of fighting, but stressed that the full circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

Fears of Unmarked Graves and Undocumented Violations

Initial assessments suggest the remains may belong to combatants, but the Commission warned it cannot rule out the possibility that civilians are among the dead—or that the sites may contain victims of serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

“These reports are deeply troubling,” said Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the Commission. “The discovery of human remains in a conflict-affected area is always a matter of serious concern.”

She added that the potential presence of unmarked burial sites could indicate a far more disturbing reality—one where killings may have gone undocumented and the true human cost of the conflict concealed.

Call for Immediate Protection and Forensic Investigation

The Commission has urged authorities to immediately secure and preserve the sites to prevent tampering or loss of critical evidence. It emphasized that any investigation must adhere to internationally recognized legal and forensic standards, including the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death.

“Proper handling of burial sites is critical not only for establishing accountability, but also for preserving forensic evidence,” said Commissioner Barney Afako. “Failure to follow due process risks losing vital information about how these individuals died and who may be responsible.”

Experts warn that poorly managed excavation or interference at such sites can permanently destroy evidence needed to establish criminal responsibility, including potential command-level accountability.

Renewed Violence Raises Risk of Wider Atrocities

The Commission linked the discovery to a broader deterioration of the security situation, warning that the resurgence of hostilities reflects a breakdown in the country’s fragile peace agreement.

South Sudan has a history of conflict marked by widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and mass atrocities. The Commission cautioned that current developments may signal a return to these patterns.

“When conflict intensifies with limited transparency and weak accountability, there is a real risk that serious violations are occurring beyond public view,” Afako noted, calling for urgent political intervention.

Families’ Right to Truth and Dignity

Beyond legal accountability, the Commission stressed the human dimension of the القضية—highlighting the rights of families to know the fate of missing relatives and to have remains treated with dignity.

“Families have the right to know the fate and whereabouts of their relatives,” said Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández. “These are binding obligations under international law, not discretionary choices.”

He emphasized the need for:

Proper identification of remains where possible

Transparent and independent investigations

Respectful handling and return of bodies to families

Accountability for those responsible, including individuals in positions of command

Failure to act, the Commission warned, risks deepening a culture of impunity that has long plagued the country.

International Access and Oversight Urged

The Commission has called on South Sudanese authorities to ensure full compliance with international standards and to facilitate independent verification. This includes granting access to international forensic experts and investigative bodies where necessary.

Such cooperation, officials say, will be critical to uncovering the truth behind the burial sites and ensuring that justice mechanisms can function effectively.

A Critical Moment for Accountability

As South Sudan faces renewed instability, the discovery of human remains serves as a stark reminder of the enduring human cost of conflict. The Commission’s message is clear: without urgent action to investigate, document, and hold perpetrators accountable, the cycle of violence and impunity risks deepening further.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether these sites become a pathway to truth and justice—or another chapter in a long history of unresolved suffering.