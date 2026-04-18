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Tragic End: Dalit Labourer Abducted and Murdered

A Scheduled Caste labourer from Muzaffarnagar was allegedly abducted and murdered following an altercation. Police have arrested one suspect and filed charges against two others, under murder and caste-based atrocity laws. The victim, Suresh, was last seen working at a brick kiln.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:22 IST
Tragic End: Dalit Labourer Abducted and Murdered
Labourer
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Muzaffarnagar as a Scheduled Caste labourer was allegedly abducted and murdered in a chilling act of violence, authorities have revealed. According to police reports, the victim's body was found dumped in a Ganga canal.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation, leading to a breakthrough with one arrest made while charges were pressed against two more suspects. The arrested individual has been identified as Vikal, aged 32.

The tragic victim is Suresh, a 45-year-old resident of Ibrahimpur village. The case has been registered under murder charges along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Legal proceedings are currently underway to bring justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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