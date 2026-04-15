Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Koderma: Young Boy's Abduction and Murder

A seven-year-old boy from Jharkhand's Koderma district was allegedly abducted and killed. Found dead in a well, the boy was taken from his home in Gharbariya village on Tuesday night. Police are investigating the case as murder, with one individual detained based on the mother's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST
Tragic Turn in Koderma: Young Boy's Abduction and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old boy from Jharkhand's Koderma district was tragically abducted and murdered, police confirmed on Wednesday. The unsettling incident occurred at Gharbariya village, under the jurisdiction of Domchanch police station, on Tuesday night. The child was taken while asleep, authorities reported.

The child's body was discovered in a well early Wednesday and was subsequently sent to Sadar Hospital in Koderma for a post-mortem examination. Police have detained one suspect based on information provided by the boy's mother, adding a lead to the ongoing investigation.

Officers suggest the possibility of murder as the motive, although a comprehensive investigation is being conducted to uncover more details, including the reason behind this heinous crime, according to the police.

TRENDING

1
Booming Demand: Summer Heats Up Indian Soft Drink Market

Booming Demand: Summer Heats Up Indian Soft Drink Market

 India
2
Samrat Choudhary's Historic Rise: BJP's First Chief Minister of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary's Historic Rise: BJP's First Chief Minister of Bihar

 India
3
Odisha's Strategic Fishing Ban: Balancing Breeding and Livelihoods

Odisha's Strategic Fishing Ban: Balancing Breeding and Livelihoods

 India
4
AI Chatbot Responses: Unmasking the Risks in Health Information

AI Chatbot Responses: Unmasking the Risks in Health Information

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026