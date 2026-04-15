Tragic Turn in Koderma: Young Boy's Abduction and Murder

A seven-year-old boy from Jharkhand's Koderma district was tragically abducted and murdered, police confirmed on Wednesday. The unsettling incident occurred at Gharbariya village, under the jurisdiction of Domchanch police station, on Tuesday night. The child was taken while asleep, authorities reported.

The child's body was discovered in a well early Wednesday and was subsequently sent to Sadar Hospital in Koderma for a post-mortem examination. Police have detained one suspect based on information provided by the boy's mother, adding a lead to the ongoing investigation.

Officers suggest the possibility of murder as the motive, although a comprehensive investigation is being conducted to uncover more details, including the reason behind this heinous crime, according to the police.