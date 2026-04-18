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Balancing Act: Judiciary Navigates AI Integration

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to integrating artificial intelligence in the judiciary. At a state-level conference, he highlighted AI's potential to enhance efficiency but cautioned against over-reliance, underscoring the irreplaceable human element in judicial decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:04 IST
Balancing Act: Judiciary Navigates AI Integration
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At the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advocated for a nuanced integration of artificial intelligence in the judiciary. He urged judicial officers to embrace AI tools as aids rather than substitutes, maintaining human intellect at the core of justice.

The conference, themed 'Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence', witnessed key stakeholders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deliberate on the potential of AI to streamline legal processes. Nonetheless, the Chief Justice stressed the importance of preserving the role of reasoning and constitutional values in judicial decisions.

Justice Kant warned of AI's limitations, highlighting issues such as inaccuracies and potential misuse in generating misleading legal submissions. He affirmed that responsibility for accuracy and fairness remains with humans and cannot be relegated to machines, signaling a commitment to a fair and humane judicial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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