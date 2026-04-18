Women's Reservation Bill Stalled: Government vs. Congress
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress for obstructing the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha. Despite efforts to pass the bill, it was defeated with opposition votes. The bill aimed to increase Lok Sabha seats to accommodate a 33% reservation for women but failed due to lack of majority support.
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In a recent press conference, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of being anti-women for hindering the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.
Rijiju lamented the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to increase parliamentary seats to ensure a 33% reservation for women. With 298 votes in favor but 230 against, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority to pass.
The government's failure to secure the bill's passage, despite high productivity rates in both parliamentary houses during the Budget session, remains a contentious point, highlighting ongoing political divides around gender equity in legislative representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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