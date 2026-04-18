Political Storm: Women as Decoys in Delimitation Debate

In a heated political exchange, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien accused the government of employing women as a 'decoy' to advance the Delimitation Bill. This accusation arose shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a national address in which he pinpointed the opposition's role in hindering women-centric legislation.

O'Brien took to social media platform X to clarify his stance, defining 'decoy' as an entity used to mislead or deceive. He argued that the government's actions during the legislative process amounted to such deceit. This claim follows the controversial defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill intended to reserve 33% of legislative seats for women, a move blocked in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi criticized opposition parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, alleging their self-interest prevented crucial reforms for women's representation. Expressing regret, Modi addressed women nationwide, stating their aspirations had been thwarted by these political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)