Controversial Remarks Spark Political Row in Goa
A political controversy erupted in Goa after right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar made objectionable comments against St Francis Xavier. The Goa Police filed an FIR, prompted by Congress leaders seeking his arrest. The Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, organizers of the event, apologized and distanced themselves from Khattar's remarks.
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The Goa Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gautam Khattar, a right-wing speaker, for his comments against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa. This step follows a political dispute triggered by Khattar's remarks made during an event attended by prominent figures, including State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and other BJP officials.
The controversy intensified after Congress leader Peter D'Souza filed a complaint, claiming Khattar's speech was aimed at provoking religious discord. D'Souza, along with other political figures, emphasized the need for Khattar's arrest to prevent communal tension in the region. Congress MLA Altone D'Costa condemned the remarks and criticized BJP affiliates for their presence during the speech.
The Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, which organized the event, extended apologies to the Christian community, asserting their commitment to communal harmony. The organizers expressed regret over Khattar's statements and their inability to control his rhetoric. Political leaders continue to demand strict action, emphasizing Goa's tradition of religious co-existence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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