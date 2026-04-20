Delhi's New Emission Charges: A Stricter Move Against Vehicular Pollution
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has implemented the Supreme Court's order to increase Environment Compensation Charges for commercial vehicles entering the city. The new rates aim to discourage polluting vehicles, significantly raising fees for light and heavy commercial vehicles, to curb air pollution in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has promptly acted on a Supreme Court order by revising environment compensation charges (ECC) for commercial vehicles entering the city.
This measure intends to discourage the entry of polluting vehicles into the capital. Updated ECC rates reveal a significant increase, now setting the charge for light commercial vehicles at Rs 2,000, up from Rs 1,400, and Rs 4,000 for three-axle and heavier trucks, compared to Rs 2,600.
The charges coinciding with the MC Mehta vs Union of India case aim to address the alarming vehicular pollution levels in the region. Officials emphasize that these steps are vital as approximately 4000 trucks enter Delhi daily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- environment
- compensation
- charges
- commercial
- vehicles
- Supreme Court
- air pollution
- toll
- MC Mehta
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