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Punjab Police Dismantles Major Narcotics and Arms Ring

Punjab Police successfully disrupts a narcotics and illegal arms operation with ties to foreign-based criminals, arresting four individuals and seizing over nine kg of heroin and firearms in Hoshiarpur. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking and associated criminal activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:16 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Narcotics and Arms Ring
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  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in law enforcement was achieved as Punjab Police dismantled a narcotics and illegal arms module. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals and recovery of significant contraband in Hoshiarpur.

The seizure included over nine kg of heroin, two foreign-made pistols, eight magazines, and 40 live cartridges. This operation was announced by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a public statement.

Initial investigations suggest the arrested individuals were local operatives for foreign-based drug lords. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and further investigations aim to uncover and disrupt broader criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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