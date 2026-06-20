Speaker Om Birla Launches Book on India's Premier Technology Institutions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has described the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as a continuation of India's rich knowledge heritage, carrying forward the legacy of ancient centres of learning such as Takshashila, Nalanda and Vikramshila into the age of science, technology and innovation. Speaking at the launch of the book 'IIT - The Story of India's Most Prestigious Educational Ecosystem', Birla said the story of the IITs reflects modern India's confidence, intellectual strength and nation-building journey. He also formally released the book during the event.

Highlighting the remarkable growth of the IIT system, Birla noted that what began with IIT Kharagpur has expanded into a network of 23 institutions whose graduates today occupy leadership positions across industries, governments, research organisations and global corporations.

From Hijli Detention Camp to Global Excellence

Birla described the transformation of the historic Hijli Detention Camp into IIT Kharagpur as one of independent India's most inspiring stories. He said the institution symbolises the nation's transition from colonial oppression to self-reliance and innovation-driven development.

He praised the achievements of IIT alumni across various sectors, stating that their success stories closely mirror India's own growth and emergence as a global force in technology, research and entrepreneurship.

According to Birla, IITs have nurtured a culture of excellence, innovation and leadership while making important contributions to fields such as information technology, space exploration, engineering, digital transformation and scientific research.

Referring to examples highlighted in the book, he noted that the dedication shown by young engineers involved in landmark national projects such as the Bhakra Project continues to inspire future generations to place national service above personal gain.

From Brain Drain to Brain Gain

The Lok Sabha Speaker said India's transformation from a nation experiencing brain drain to one attracting global talent reflects increasing confidence and expanding opportunities within the country.

He pointed to emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology, green energy and advanced manufacturing as areas where India is steadily strengthening its global presence. He also highlighted the government's continued efforts to encourage research, innovation and technological advancement.

Birla urged young professionals and students to balance personal ambitions with a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation. He said individuals who embrace challenges rather than seek comfort are often the ones who create lasting change and shape history.

Calling for collective participation in the country's development journey, he emphasized the importance of collaboration among educational institutions, scientists, industries, entrepreneurs and young innovators.

He expressed confidence that the next generation of IIT graduates will play a leading role in India's rise on the global stage by combining scientific excellence with public service, innovation with national priorities and professional success with social responsibility.