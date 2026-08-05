Government Tightens Rules Against Harmful Online Content

The Central Government has strengthened its legal and regulatory framework to make the internet safer, with a stronger focus on protecting women and children from harmful online content, cybercrime and the growing misuse of artificial intelligence.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan said the government's approach is centred on maintaining an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet while ensuring that unlawful, obscene and harmful content is removed promptly.

Stronger rules for online platforms

The government said the Information Technology Act, 2000, together with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, provides the legal framework for tackling unlawful content on digital platforms.

Under these rules, social media companies and other intermediaries are required to exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to prevent users from publishing or sharing obscene, pornographic, child sexual abuse, gender-based abusive or other unlawful content. Platforms that fail to comply with these obligations may lose legal protection available under the Information Technology Act and face action under existing laws.

The government also highlighted amendments introduced on 10 February 2026, which strengthened the rules to address risks arising from synthetically generated information, including deepfakes and other forms of AI-generated content.

AI-generated content comes under tighter scrutiny

The amended rules require intermediaries and major social media platforms to deploy reasonable technical measures to prevent the creation and spread of unlawful AI-generated material.

The regulations specifically target content that is obscene, misleading, impersonates individuals or poses risks to children. Platforms are also required to report offences covered under laws such as the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, where reporting is mandatory.

The government said these measures are intended to improve accountability as artificial intelligence becomes more widely used across digital platforms.

Cybercrime reporting and public awareness expanded

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, operated under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), continues to provide citizens with a platform to report all forms of cybercrime. The portal includes a dedicated module for offences against women and children, allowing victims to submit complaints anonymously if they choose.

A separate "Report and Check Suspect" feature enables users to report suspicious websites, WhatsApp numbers, Telegram handles, phone numbers, email addresses, SMS headers, deepfakes and social media accounts suspected of being linked to cybercrime.

The government has also released ₹132.93 crore under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme to strengthen cyber forensic laboratories, recruit cyber consultants and train law enforcement personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers. Cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have now been established in 33 States and Union Territories, while more than 24,600 officials have received specialised cybercrime training.

Building digital safety awareness

The government said I4C has provided cyber hygiene training to more than two lakh students from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

To strengthen public awareness, I4C has published a Handbook for Adolescents/Students on preventing cybercrime and a Cyber Security Handbook for Mahila Suraksha aimed at improving online safety for women.

The Ministry is also continuing its Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme, which promotes cyber hygiene and information security awareness among citizens while supporting the development of skilled professionals in cyber security.