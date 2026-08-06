Ayush Ministry Unveils New Research and Digital Ayurveda Initiatives

The Ministry of Ayush has announced a series of new research, digital and infrastructure initiatives to strengthen evidence-based Ayurveda, with a strong focus on scientific validation, innovation and global outreach. The announcements were made during the 27th Governing Body meeting of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), chaired in New Delhi by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav.

The meeting reviewed the Council's recent achievements, approved key strategic initiatives and outlined a roadmap to expand research capacity while making Ayurveda more accessible to researchers, practitioners and the public.

New Facilities and Research Platforms Launched

During the meeting, Jadhav virtually inaugurated the Animal House at the CCRAS Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) in Pune and the Staff Quarters Complex at RARI, Ranikhet. He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a new 50-bed Ayurveda Hospital at RARI, Nagpur, which is expected to strengthen research and healthcare services.

The Minister unveiled CCRAS-PARAMPARA, a flagship initiative dedicated to documenting, evaluating and scientifically validating India's local health traditions, ethnomedical practices and traditional veterinary knowledge. The programme is intended to preserve valuable indigenous knowledge while supporting scientific research.

Digital Tools to Support Ayurveda Research

CCRAS also launched the National Research Recognitions Portal, which brings together the PRAKASA, NAVONMESA and PRABODH 3MT initiatives on a single digital platform. The portal has been developed to recognise excellence in postgraduate Ayurveda research, innovation and scientific communication.

Another major launch was Ayur-dict, CCRAS's first Android application that combines multiple Ayurveda dictionaries into one searchable platform. The app is expected to make classical Ayurvedic terminology easier to access for students, researchers and practitioners.

Focus on Innovation and Global Growth

Addressing the Governing Body, Jadhav said Ayurveda is entering a new phase where scientific evidence, technology and innovation must complement India's traditional knowledge systems. He encouraged CCRAS to strengthen collaborations with international organisations, promote translational research and use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in clinical research, data management and personalised healthcare.

The Minister also highlighted the role of young researchers, startups and entrepreneurs in expanding the reach of Ayurveda. He proposed initiatives such as a Youth Research Fund, an Ayurveda Startup Accelerator and a Global Ayurveda Challenge to encourage innovation and create stronger links between research and industry.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the Ministry remains committed to building a research-driven ecosystem through quality infrastructure, digital innovation and scientific excellence. CCRAS Director General Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya added that the newly launched initiatives will strengthen research, preserve India's traditional knowledge and improve the global visibility of Ayurveda.

The Governing Body welcomed the Council's progress and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing evidence-based Ayurveda through research, innovation and institutional development, supporting India's ambition to establish Ayurveda as a globally recognised healthcare system.