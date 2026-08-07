India Pushes BRICS Industrial Cooperation with Jaipur Declaration

India wrapped up the Tenth BRICS Industry Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday, bringing together industry ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen cooperation in manufacturing, innovation and sustainable industrial growth. Hosted under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, the meeting focused on the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," with discussions centred on practical steps to support industries across member nations.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the delegates by describing Jaipur as a city where traditional craftsmanship meets a fast-growing industrial future. He said BRICS nations should convert shared ambitions into meaningful action by using each country's strengths to build stronger and more resilient industries. He added that the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) has become the main platform for industrial collaboration among member countries.

India Highlights Progress Under BRICS Chairship

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding industrial partnerships through innovation, cooperation and mutual trust. He said closer engagement among BRICS nations can create a more inclusive and resilient industrial ecosystem.

Goyal also reflected on the BRICS journey since the first summit in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009. He appreciated Brazil's leadership during its 2025 Chairship and said India is building on that foundation with a practical approach that encourages confidence among businesses, investors and innovators. He noted that India's efforts are focused on creating lasting institutional mechanisms instead of limiting discussions to policy exchanges.

Key Outcomes Include SME, Startup and Solar Cooperation

India presented the progress achieved through PartNIR during its Chairship, highlighting outcomes from several working groups. Member countries finalised the Framework for Cooperation under the SME Working Group, adopted the Terms of Reference and Action Plan for the Photovoltaic Industry Working Group, and approved an Action Plan to promote innovation-led startup growth.

The meeting also highlighted the need for stronger transport and logistics systems that support resilient industries. Delegates discussed GIS-based infrastructure planning and city logistics planning as tools that can improve industrial connectivity and efficiency across BRICS economies.

A major achievement of the meeting was the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Tenth BRICS Industry Ministers' Meeting. The declaration reflects the collective commitment of member countries to move from discussions to practical cooperation that strengthens industries and delivers real benefits to people.

Trade Ministers to Meet in Jaipur Next

Industry ministers and heads of delegation shared national experiences and policy priorities, with many stressing the importance of digital transformation, industrial innovation, capacity building and stronger institutional cooperation. Delegations welcomed the initiatives introduced under India's Chairship and expressed confidence that these efforts would support future-ready industries across BRICS countries.

India will continue its BRICS engagements by hosting the 16th BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur on August 7. The ministerial meeting follows the Third Meeting of the BRICS Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues held in New Delhi earlier this week. Trade ministers will discuss strengthening the multilateral trading system, increasing MSME participation in global trade, building resilient value chains and expanding digitally delivered cross-border services.

The Trade Ministers' Meeting also includes cultural visits to the City Palace and Hawa Mahal, giving delegates a glimpse of India's heritage while reinforcing the country's commitment to deeper economic cooperation among emerging economies. The discussions are expected to support India's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through stronger supply chains, innovation-driven growth and wider international trade opportunities for MSMEs.