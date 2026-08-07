New Zealand Moves to Strengthen Total Mobility Transport Scheme

The New Zealand Government has confirmed a series of changes to the Total Mobility scheme, with plans to improve transport choices for disabled people while making sure the programme remains financially sustainable as demand grows.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston announced the decisions following public consultation on six proposals covering the future of the scheme. Total Mobility provides subsidised transport through approved operators for disabled people and older New Zealanders with age-related impairments who cannot easily use regular public transport.

Total Mobility Changes Focus on Choice and Consistency

The Government will introduce a national purpose statement for Total Mobility, giving councils, transport providers and users clearer direction on how the scheme should operate across New Zealand. The move is expected to create a more consistent approach while retaining the scheme's role in helping people travel independently.

For many users, Total Mobility supports everyday activities that can otherwise be difficult when conventional buses, trains or other public transport services are inaccessible. This can include travelling to medical appointments, shopping, visiting family and friends, and taking part in community activities.

Bishop said the scheme needs to keep evolving as New Zealand's population grows and ages, particularly as more people may require accessible transport options in the years ahead.

Wheelchair Vehicle Funding and Provider Rules Face Review

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has been asked to review funding arrangements for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, including the per-trip payment made to drivers. That payment has remained unchanged since 2005, making it one of the areas identified for closer examination.

NZTA will also review provider standards and safeguards as the transport market changes. This work will consider whether a broader selection of operators, including ride-hail services, could participate while maintaining appropriate protections for passengers.

Officials will develop a separate proposal for a national public transport concession for Total Mobility users, which would include a free fare for a companion. The proposal will be prepared for Cabinet to consider at a later stage.

Government Drops Trip Caps and Evidence Requirements

Several ideas included in the consultation will not move forward after concerns were raised by disabled people, advocacy groups, transport operators and regional councils.

The Government has ruled out mandatory documentary evidence requirements, compulsory periodic reassessments and nationally mandated limits on the number of trips a person can take. Upston said the extra burden these measures could place on disabled people was not considered justified.

Public Feedback Shapes Final Decisions

More than 500 people provided written submissions during the consultation, while around 200 people participated in meetings. Upston said their experiences and suggestions directly influenced the final decisions.

The changes follow short-term funding measures announced in December 2025 that took effect on 1 July, with the latest decisions shifting attention towards the longer-term operation of Total Mobility and the transport choices available to people who depend on the scheme.